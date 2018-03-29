On Thursday March 29, President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a number of economic facilities in the northern Sughd province, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In Istaravshan City, Rahmon got acquainted with operation of pumping plants “Qizili” and “Seksari” that have been rehabilitated and introduced into operation after twenty-six years of inactivity.

Introducing these pumping plants into operation will improve reclamation of 4,000 hectares of lands.

In Khujand, Emomali Rahmon attended an official opening ceremony of modern four-story hotel “Parliament”.

In the city of Buston (formerly Chkalovsk), the president attended an official opening ceremony of a new flour mill plant with capacity of processing 380 tons of wheat per day.

This plant has been built by Anhor Ltd.

Before that Anhor Ltd was processing 120 tons of wheat per day. The plant will increase the company’s daily processing capacity of Anhor Ltd from 120 to 500 tons.