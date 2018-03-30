A Russian court has sentenced a Tajik national convicted of recruiting people to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization.

Citing the united press service of city courts, RIA Novosti news agency reported on March 29 that the Moscow District Military Court has sentenced Tajik ISIS jihadi recruiter Farhod Nazarov to fifteen years in prison.

The trial took place in St. Petersburg and the sentence followed Nazarov’s conviction on charges of terrorism (Article 205 (1) of Russia’s Penal Code) and drug trafficking (Article 30 (3) of Russia’s Penal Code). Farhod Nazarov will serve his term in a high-security penal colony.

Nazarov was reportedly recruiting Central Asians to join the ISIS terrorist organization through Internet and mobile messengers.

Besides, eleven wraps of narcotic drug that tested positive to hashish weighing 110 grams were found in his car, according to RIA Novosti.

Nazarov reportedly admitted only to the charge of storing narcotic drug and refused his involvement in recruiting people to join the ISIS group. He said he had admitted to that charge after being beaten by police.