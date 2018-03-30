A man suspected of being involved in drug trafficking has died in Dushanbe after a one-day police custody.

Resident of the city of Kulob, Abdurahmon Nazarov, who was temporarily living with his family in Dushanbe, was detained by officers from police station Sino-2 in Dushanbe’s Sino district on March 28 on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking. On March 29, police officers took Nazarov to the Qariyai Bolo Hospital. Meanwhile a source at the Qariyai Bolo Hospital says Nazarov was already dead when police officers were taking him to the hospital.

An official source at the law enforcement authorities says Nazarov had a heart attack when he was taken to the police station and he died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Nazarov’s wife, Sadbarg Bobokhonova, says there were traces of beating on her husband’s body.

The Dushanbe chief prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the death of Abdurahmon Nazarov.

Meanwhile, Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service, locally known as Radio Ozodi, says Nazarov’s name was Abdurasoul. A source at the investigative bodies told Radio Ozodi that “the preliminary examination has established that Abdurasoul Nazarov’s heart stopped because of overdose.” “But this is just a preliminary conclusion. Investigation is under way and the final conclusion will be announced later,” the source added.