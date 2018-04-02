On Sunday April 1, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his Egyptian counterpart presidents Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Egypt, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Tajik leader, in particular, noted that Tajikistan attached significance to its cooperation with Egypt and interested in further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Egypt in all fields.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi, for his part, noted that his country was interested in further expansion of fruitful cooperation with friendly Tajikistan.

“We intend to continue work on strengthening and coordinating ties in various aspects of bilateral relations in order to raise them to the level of in-depth cooperation,” says a message by the Egyptian leader, according to the Tajik president’s official website.