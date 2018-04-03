Government has confirmed 15 Taliban were killed in the airstrike which officials said targeted a mass gathering of the insurgents, TOLONews reported on April 3.

Dasht-e-Archi residents reportedly claim 50 civilians were killed and 150 others wounded in Monday’s airstrike in the district.

The airstrike was carried out on march 2 at about 11am local time.

According to the residents and some provincial council members, the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) on a madrassa.

Government officials however said 15 Taliban were killed and 15 others wounded in the airstrike.

TOLONews says that according to government officials, ANA targeted a madrassa in Dasht-e-Archi where a large gathering was being held by Taliban who were planning an attack on the Afghan National Army in the district.

Officials said earlier in the day a high-ranking Taliban official from the Quetta Shura, Mullah Beryani, had also been present at the madrassa at the time of the airstrike.

Residents however said the gathering was not a Taliban meeting. According to them about 300 civilians were at the madrassa at the time of the airstrike.

Local officials confirmed only Taliban were killed and wounded in the airstrike.

Hospital officials in the province also said dozens of casualties had been brought to the hospital. They did not however give figures.

Two years ago extra security forces were deployed to Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz to clear the area of Taliban, but heavy clashes have been ongoing.