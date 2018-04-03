Entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia are expected to arrive in Tajikistan this year to study opportunities and conditions of investing in Tajikistan’s economy.

According to the press center of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management (GosKomInvest), an agreement on this subject was reached during the second session of the Tajik-Saudi commission for trade and economic cooperation that took place in Riyadh on April 1-2.

Co-chaired by Farrukh Hamralizoda, Chairman of GosKomInvest and head Farrukh Hamralizoda and Eng. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Bawardi, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia, the meeting focused on issues related to economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting participants reportedly discussed issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia in the fields of commerce, agriculture, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education and culture.

The session reportedly ended with singing of a protocol.

Meanwhile, conference of representatives of the business communities of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia took place in Riyadh on April 2-3.

In 2007-2017, entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia reportedly invested 160.2 million U.S. dollars in Tajikistan’s economy.