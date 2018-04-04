Director of the Branch of Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) in Tajikistan has resigned. Ms. Fotima Niyozmamadova, Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the IRS Branch in Tajikistan, is currently acting as Director of the Branch.

“Director of the IRS Branch in Tajikistan, Asomiddin Azizov, has resigned due to health reasons,” Daler Merganov, a spokesman for the IRS Branch in Tajikistan, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Asomiddin Azizov had served as Director of the Branch of Innovative Road Solutions in Tajikistan for nearly five years.

The Branch of Innovative Road Solutions LTD in Tajikistan is an internationally held and managed company.

Innovative Road Solutions LTD was registered in British Virgin Islands in 2009.

Recall, IRS LTD was permitted to operate the toll on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway. A 354-kilometer toll road from Dushanbe to Chanak links Tajikistan’s capital with Uzbekistan through the northern province of Sughd.

The highway was upgraded by Chinese companies and paid for with a $280 million loan from China. The Tajik government decided to permit IRS to operate the toll on the highway in order to repay the loan to China. A toll has been collected for using the highway since April 1, 2010.

To-date, six toll-collection points (plaza) have operated on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway: Varzob; Hushyori; Shahriston, Istaravshan, Dehmoy; and Chorukh.