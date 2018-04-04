Penalty has been introduced in Tajikistan for non-observance of safety requirements at hydropower facilities. Members of Tajikistan’s lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament have unanimously supported amendments proposed by the government to the country’s law on safety of hydropower facilities.

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, took place on April 4.

Presenting the bill on amendments to lawmakers, the First Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Sulton Rahimzoda, noted that the law on safety of hydropower facilities that was adopted in 2011 provides for declaration of safety of the country’s hydropower facilities.

“However, the majority of hydropower facilities operating in Tajikistan have not had the declaration of safety,” Rahimzoda noted.

Meanwhile, the amendments made to the law on safety of hydropower facilities, in particular, stipulate that non-observance by physical and legal entities of safety requirements at hydropower facilities will be punishable by fines of 250 up to 75,000 somoni.

Recall, Tajikistan in September 2014 established the Agency for Supervision of Safety of Hydropower Facilities. The Agency supervises observance of norms and standards of construction and repair of dams, hydropower plant buildings, water discharge tunnels, and other hydropower facilities. The Agency also participates in working out draft laws and in implementation of areal programs aiming to ensure safety of hydropower facilities.