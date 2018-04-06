The Rushan district of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) is expected to host children’s football festival this year. Pupils from the Rushan boarding school for orphaned children will represent Tajikistan in this year’s “Future Depends on You” football tournament that will take place in the Russian city of Sochi.

Organized by MegaFon, the “Future Depends on You” tournament has been held in Tajikistan for already eight years.

Football teams from Tajikistan have participated in the final part of the “Future Depends on You” football tournament in Russia and they have taken the third place several times.

In 2011, a football team from an orphanage in the Tajik northern city of Khujand won the top championship at the “Future Depends on You” tournament. They participated in the age group of 11-13.

Pupils from the Rushan boarding school will also participate in the junior group (age 12-13).

Meanwhile, a football team “Navrouz” of the boarding school in the Shahrinav district (central Tajikistan) will participate in the Street Child World Cup: The Future Depends on You. The event that will take place in Moscow in May 2018 will involve teams from 22 countries.

MegaFon CEO Sergey Soldatenkov and John Wroe, CEO of the Street Child United Charity (UK), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on holding the Street Child World Cup: The Future Depends on You in Moscow on June 22, 2017.

The Street Child World Cup: The Future Depends on You will be covered in Russia by nine nationwide news partners: the Russia 24 news channel, Match TV sports channel, sports news agency R-Sport, Sovsport. Football magazine, Sport FM radio, sports site Championat, news site Vesti.ru, photo-based news site BigPicture.ru and the Russian Federation of Sports Journalists.