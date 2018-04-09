Tajik authorities have launched an action on clearing up territories through which tourist routes pass. The motto of this action is “Lets Create Country for Ecotourism Together.”

To-date, the action has been conducted in Panjakent (Sughd province), Varzob (districts subordinate to the center) and Darvoz (the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region).

Organized by the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan, subbotniks (volunteer unpaid work on weekends) were carried out at the archeological sites “Ancient Panjakent” in Panjakent and “Karon” in Darvoz as well as at the recreation site in Varzob.

The action has reportedly involved representatives of the Tourism Development Committee, tour operators as well as teachers and students of relevant universities.