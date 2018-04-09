Tajik judoka Komronshoh Ustopiriyon has won the Grand Prix 2018 in Antalya (Turkey) in the weight category of under 90 kilograms.

In final, Komronshoh defeated the 2017 World Champion Nemanja Majda from Serbia.

Prior to this, Komronshoh Ustopiriyon won the Grand Prix in Tashkent in 2017 and GP Astana in 2014 U90kg. Those were one of the highlights among other international world cup medals. He won bronze at Asian Championships in 2015 and silver at the Grand Prix in Tashkent in 2015. Besides, Komronshoh Ustopiriyon won bronze at the European Open in Minsk in 2017.