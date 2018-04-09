Bus links to connect towns and cities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are expected to reopen in early May.

“Senior representatives of the transport ministries of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are expected to meet in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on April 13 to sign an agreement on reopening bus links between the two countries,” an official source at Asian Express, Tajik transport service company, told Asia-Plus Monday afternoon.

Most likely, the bus links to connect the two nations towns and cities will reopen in early May, the source added.

Recall, Uzbekistan’s Podrobno.uz news website said last month that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to launch four bus routes this year.

Citing deputy head of Uzbekistan’s Motor Transport Agency, Shaalim Shavakhabov, Podrobno.uz reported on March 18 that four bus routes connecting Termez and Dushanbe, Tashkent and Khujand, Ferghana and Khujand and Samarqand and Panjakent are expected to be launched this year.

This has reportedly become possible due to a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on international highway service that was signed in Dushanbe on March 9 during Uzbek president’s state visit to Tajikistan.