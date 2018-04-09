The length of stay of foreign nationals in Tajikistan without registration can be extended from three to ten days

Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli) is currently discussing amendments proposed by the government to the country’s law on the legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons in Tajikistan, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the amendments to the mentioned law were made following president’s instructions that came during his address to a joint session of both houses of parliament that took place on December 22, 2017.