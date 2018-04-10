The Murgab district in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) and the Nosiri Khusrav district in the Khatlon province have fulfilled their spring conscription targets by April 10, Faridoun Mahmadalizoda, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD), said.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has reportedly reached 36 percent of the spring conscription campaign target by April 10.

In the territorial cross section the percentage the target reached was: GBAO – 49 percent; Khatlon – 32.7 percent; Sughd – 38 percent; districts subordinate to the center (RRPs) – 34 percent; and Dushanbe – 33 percent.

The spring conscription campaign is carried out from April 1 through May, and the draft affects able-bodied male citizens in the age bracket of 18 years old to 27 years old who are not members of the armed forces reserve.

According to the Ministry of Defense, every year, some 15,000-16,000 young Tajik men are drafted into the country’s armed forces. The two-month-long effort seeking to enlist young men aged 18-27 for the two-year compulsory military service takes place twice a year, in the spring and in the autumn.

Some sources say more than 600,000 young men in Tajikistan are eligible for military service, but some 150,000 of them have received draft deferments or are exempted from the military service and some 100,000 other conscript-age young Tajiks are outside the country in search of a living.

Young Tajiks can avoid or postpone military service if they are ill, studying at university, an only son, or if they have two children.