Citing Uzbek media outlets, CA-NEWS reported on April 10 that Uzbekistan plans to construct a new building for its embassy in Dushanbe.

This decision is provided for by a program of measures to improve the system of the ministry of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have reportedly agreed to allocate plots of land to each other in their capital cities for construction of new buildings for their embassies.

Meanwhile, Uzbek authorities will allocate the 1 ha of plot of land in downtown Tashkent for construction of Tajikistan’s Embassy. Tajikistan will finance construction of the Embassy building and apartment building for Tajik diplomats.