President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali yesterday get acquainted with the pace of work on reconstruction of the People’s Friendship Park in Dushanbe. Reconstruction work is being carried out under control of the Khatlon regional administration, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

6,468 different tress and 35,000 decorative and seasonal flowers have been planted in the park.

The Tax Committee is financing construction of four stadiums for football and tennis as well as a sports ground for children in the park in an area of 2.31 hectares.

Parking lot for 500 cars will be built on both sides of the entrance to the park.

Besides, a project for construction of rollerdrome was submitted for consideration of the president yesterday. The two-story rollerdrome will be built in an area of one hectare.

President ordered relevant bodies to build 1,500-seat amphitheater in the People’s Friendship Park.