A new wedding palace named “Qasri Bakht” (Palace of Happiness) will be built in Dushanbe. Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali yesterday acquainted with the project for construction of the new wedding place that will be constructed in the area of the Navrouzgoh Complex, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

This two-story building that is being constructed in an area of more than 19,000 square meters is expected to be finished in a year.

The construction work is reportedly being financed by the Dushanbe Mayor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice.

Rustam Emomali gives start to consturction of the "Palace of Happiness"

On the same day, Dushanbe mayor and senior representatives of the State Committee for National Security attend an official opening ceremony of a sports and cultural center in Dushanbe’s 43rd neighborhood unit.

The construction of this unit was reportedly financed by the SCNS Main Border Guard Directorate.