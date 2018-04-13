A two-day Russian education fair, entitled “Russian Education: Dushanbe 2018”, is concluding in Dushanbe today.

More than 30 universities and branches of a number of Russian universities in Tajikistan are participating in the 7th Russian education fair that is taking place at the Tajik Agricultural University in Dushanbe.

Similar education fairs with participation of Russian universities are expected to be held in the cities of Khujand, Bokhtar and Kulob as well.

The Russian education fairs are held in Tajikistan by the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation) and the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan under support of the Russian Embassy in Dushanbe and the Russian Ministry of Education and Science.

Every year, 5,000-7,000 students for Tajikistan go to Russia to study at Russian universities.