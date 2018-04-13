Five newly appointed ambassadors presented their credentials to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on April 13.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the new ambassadors include Hasan Dilsuz oglu Mammedzade of Azerbaijan, Jan Bori of Slovakia, Emilio Pevida Pupo of Cuba, Ihab Ahmad Talaat Nasr of Egypt, and Ergash Shoismatov of Uzbekistan.

Tajik president reportedly congratulated the ambassadors on their appointment and expressed confidence that they would make contribution to expansion of cooperation of their countries with Tajikistan.

Tajik leader, in particular, stressed that Tajikistan attaches significance to expansion of cooperation with countries of the CIS, Central Asia, Arab world, European Union and America.