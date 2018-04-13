The first kite festival entitled “Osmoni Dushanbe” (Dushanbe Sky) will take place in Dushanbe on the occasion of the Tajik Capital City Day, which is marked this year on Aril 21.

The event is organized by Asia-Plus Media Group under support of the Dushanbe Mayor’s Office and the general sponsor of this festival is Obi Zulol, Tajikistan’s leading water bottling plant.

The festival will be held in Navrouzgoh Park in the area near the Waterfall.

The kite festival that will be held in Dushanbe for the first time will showcase skill of fliers and there will be cheerful contests and prizes as well as national games, festive music, good food and soft drinks.

Colorful kites will be available at the event at an affordable price.

The Capital City Day is marked in Tajikistan on the third Saturday of April and this year it will be marked on April 21.