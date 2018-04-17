A concert of organ music will take place in Dushanbe tomorrow evening.

A recital of Tajik musician Firouza Komilova will take place at a concert hall of Tajik Institute of Art. She will play works on organ and piano. Starting time: 4:30 pm; entrnce is free of charge.

Ms. Firouza Kamilova has worked as a teacher and accompanist with the Institute of Art and the Music Boarding School named after Atoyev for many years.

Recall, specialists from Czech’s Rieger-Kloss was in Dushanbe in April 2009 to recondition the organ installed at the concert hall of Tajik Institute of Art.

Rieger–Kloss is a Czech firm of organ builders based in Krnov. Rieger–Kloss date their establishment to 1873, by the Rigger brothers.