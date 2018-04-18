Tajik judokas have won eight medals at Judo Asian Championships in Tashkent, according to Tajikistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Muhamamdrizo Quvatov reportedly won gold medal in the weight category of -60kg among youth and Jamshed Sulaymonov won gold medal in the same weight category among juniors.

Besides, Shohida Qalandarova won silver medal in the weight category of -57kg among women and Sharifjon Qurbonov won silver medal in the weight category of -55kg among men.

Ghanijon Ghaniyev won silver medal in the weight category of -73kg among juniors.

Raziulloh Loiqov (-66kg) and Davlatali Nazaraliyev (-55) reportedly won bronze medals among men.

Besides, Faroroun Mirzoshoyev (-55kg) won bronze medal among juniors.