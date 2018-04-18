The by-election will take place in the single-mandate constituency in the Vanj district of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) following the death of deputy of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) Muhabbatsho Ruzador.

According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CCER), the poll will be held on June 17, 2018.

Muhabbatsho Ruzador died of heart failure on March 19, 2018.

Tajikistan’s parliament (Majlisi Oli) has two chambers: Majlisi Namoyandagon (Assembly of Representatives) and Majlisi Milli (National Assembly).

Majlisi Namoyandagon is the lower chamber with 63 members elected for a five-year term, 22 by proportional representation and 41 in single-seat constituencies.

Majlisi Milli is the upper chamber with 33 members, 25 elected for a five-year term by deputies of local councils and 8 appointed by the president.

The bicameral legislature was introduced in Tajikistan in the September 1999. Prior to that, Tajikistan had a unicameral legislature.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon is elected on the basis of universal, free, equal, and direct elections by means of secret ballot. The Majlisi Namoyandagon is the professional and function on a permanent basis.

Citizens not younger than 25 years, being national of Tajikistan for not less than five years and having higher education can be elected to the Majlisi Namoyandagon.