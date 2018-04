Based on current data, Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of this year was 12.350.1 billion somoni (equivalent to some 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 7.0 percent over the same period last year in comparable prices, according to the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan.

