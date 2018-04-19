Seven people, including four women, have got jail terms of between twelve and seventeen years for an attempt to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist group. They are members of one family from the Navgilem jamoat, which is subordinate to the city of Isfara. Meanwhile, eighteen relatives of these people are already in Syria.

The Sughd regional court sentenced the 47year-old Bahodur Nasriddinov, who instigated other members of the family to travel to Syria, to 17 years in prison on April 18. The sentenced followed his conviction on charges of organizing a criminal group (Article 187 (2) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code), organizing activity of an extremist group (Article 307’) and illegal involvement of Tajik nationals and stateless persons permanently living in Tajikistan in foreign armed conflicts (Article 401').

Two other men – Nasrullokhon Abduvaliyev, 23, and Haidarkhon Nasriddinov, 25 – got a jail term of 12 ½ years each. The sentenced followed their conviction on charges of preparation for a crime and criminal attempt (Article 32 (3) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code) and mercenary activities (Article 401’).

The men will serve their terms in a high-security penal colony.

The women – Mavlouda Nasriddinova, 71, Mushohirakhon Nurilloyeva, 49, Farzona Nasriddnova, 19 (she is seventh months pregnant), and Shohina Nurilloyeva, 24 – got a jail term of 12 years each. They were also charged with preparation for a crime and criminal attempt and mercenary activities.

The women will serve their jail terms in a minimum-security penal colony.

Recall, they were detained in Turkey in late 2017 while attempting to illegally cross the Tajik-Syrian border, the source added.