The Head of Culture and Islamic Relations Organization of Iran notes that preserving the joint cultural heritage of Iran and Afghanistan requires both countries to strengthen their cultural ties.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the new Iranian cultural house building in Kabul, Abuzar Ebrahimi Torkaman said yesterday that cultural onslaught destroys all things that a nation possesses and targets the spirituality hidden in the culture of that nation, according to IRNA.

He said the ties between Iran and Afghanistan go beyond the relationship between two countries and all evidences show that both nations will have a common future in the course of developments taking place in the region.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Iran's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mohammad Reza Bahrami reportedly called for promotion of scientific, cultural and literary ties between the two countries using all their capacities.

Iran's Cultural Attaché to Afghanistan Reza Maleki said the cultural cooperation between the two countries have substantially increased since their joint specialized committees met to draw up the comprehensive plan on the two countries' cooperation.

Maleki said the second Iranian book fair will be held in Kabul from April 22-28 simultaneously with the first cultural dialogue between the two countries with participation of 10 Iranian and Afghan academics.