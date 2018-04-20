Two new frontier posts have been built on Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan in the northern Sughd province.

Official opening ceremonies of the mentioned frontier posts took place in the Asht district on April 19 and were attended by Security Council Secretary Abdurahim Qahhorov.

The Sughd administration press center notes that construction of the “Mehrobod” frontier post has been financed by Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company). 18 million somoni has reportedly been spent for construction of this frontier post.

The “Punuk” frontier post has been built and equipped with facilities due to funds provided by the Sughd regional budget. 5.4 million somoni has reportedly been allocated for construction of this frontier post.