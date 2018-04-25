Tajik school students have won 13 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals at the Malaysian International Young Inventors Olympiad (MIYIO 2018) that took place in the Malaysian city of Kedah at the end of last week

The Tajik team members included students from Presidential Boarding School for Talented Children (Dushanbe), International Presidential School (Dushanbe), Lyceum for Talented Children (Khujand), Private School named after Abdurahmon Jomi (Dushanbe) and lyceums for talented children based in Dushanbe and Tursunzoda.

Students from Presidential Boarding School for Talented Children and Private School named after Abdurahmon Jomi reportedly won four gold medals each.

Besides, students from the Khujand Lyceum for Talented Children won three gold medals and students from International Presidential School won two gold medals.

This year, more than 200 school students from 15 countries of the world participated in the Malaysian International Young Inventors Olympiad.

MIYIO is an international competition of schools organized by the Malaysian Ministry of Education, University Sains Malaysia, RCE Penang and the Menengah Sains Tun Syed Sheh Shahabudin School. It aims to expand the application of science and engineering knowledge for problem solving and use in daily life, as well as create awareness and a growing interest among students and teachers about the benefits and wonders of science.

The competition is open to local and international school students aged 13-15 years old. Participants are encouraged to submit their projects within the fields of Engineering (Engineering invention), Pure Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.) or Environmental Science (Innovation). There are also plenty of opportunities to showcase student sustainability projects.