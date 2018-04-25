Citing local official, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on April 23 that more than 400 schools which the Taliban closed about a month back have been reopened in northern Kunduz province.

The Taliban reportedly ordered hundreds of schools shut downed in many parts of the province a month ago, affecting nearly 200,000 students.

Provincial education department head Rustam Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that tribal elders had been able to convince the rebels to reopen the schools.

He said based on the tribal elders’ mediation, all closed schools had been reopened in the province.

He said: “Students attended classes this afternoon and some would start coming to their schools by tomorrow.”

Kabir Haqmal, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education of Afghanistan, also confirmed to Pajhwok the reopening of the closed schools.

Under the new agreement with the Taliban, a new Kabul Bank branch would be opened in every district of the province.

He said: “Opening of new Kabul Bank branches in every district would help teachers get their salaries easily.”

Khal Mohammad, a resident of Qala-i-Zal district, said it was being heard that the schools had reopened but so far no student was seen going to school.

Some more than 300,000 students reportedly attend 507 schools in Kunduz.