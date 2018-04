Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Tajikistan increased by nearly 355 million U.S. dollars in 2017, says the Analysis of Investment Inflows into Tajikistan’s Economy in 2017, released by the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management (GoSKomInvest).

