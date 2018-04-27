Tajikistan is rolling out a new strategy to promote hassle-free travel for tourists. A special SIM card for tourists has been developed in Tajikistan.

The Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan says the SIM card has been developed by the country’s communications service agency in cooperation with Tcell under patronage of Tajikistan Football Federation President Rustam Emomali.

A free travel package reportedly includes 50 minutes, 100 megabyte of Internet and 150 SMSs. “The SIM card holder will receive a message containing information about hotels, restaurants, taxi services and tourist sites in Tajikistan in three languages – Tajik, Russian and English,” a source at the Tourism Development Committee told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“Tourists can acquire such SIM cards at airports, hotels, resorts and other places at affordable prices through tourism companies,” the source added.