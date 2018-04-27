Forty best craftswomen of the northern city of Khujand will be awarded grants provided by the Khujand mayor’s office.

By Khujand mayor’s decree 40 grants totaling 165,000 somoni will be awarded to local best craftswomen. Five grants are in an amount of 8,000 somoni, 10 others are in an amount of 5,000 somoni and 25 grants are in an amount of 3,000 somoni, an official source at the Khujand mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The award ceremony for the winners will be held in September.

2018 has been declared in Tajikistan a year of tourism development and folk crafts