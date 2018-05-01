On Friday April 27, President Emomali Rahmon held a meeting to review the results of the past three months’ work, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Speaking at the meeting, the head of state, in particular, noted that not all existing resources and opportunities were used during the first quarter of this year that has created obstacles in the way of sustainable development of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In this connection, the president ordered relevant ministries and agencies to take adequate measures to prevent impact of possible threats on the country’s economy as well as ensure sustainability of macroeconomic indices, attraction of investments, improvement of the country’s export potential, expansion of the inter-region cooperation, development of tourism and ensure development of the regions.

The head of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CCER), Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda, reported on amendments proposed to the country’s Constitutional Law on Referenda.

“The amendments provide for giving concrete expression to the new procedure of filling voting bulletins, the beginning and expiry of term of activities of national and international observers, the procedure of announcement of the preliminary and final results of a referendum,” Khudoyorzoda noted.

The Minster of Health and Social Protection of the Population, Nasim Olimzod, reported the results of work carried out by the ministry over the same three-month period and the Deputy Prime Minister, Mahmadtohir Zokirzoda, reported on the impact of weather conditions on production of agricultural goods.

Speaking at the meeting, the First Deputy Prime, Davlatali Said, noted that the revenue part of the national budget for January-May this year had been overfulfilled by 1.2 percent, reaching 4.4 billion somoni. The tax collection target was reportedly overfulfilled over the report period by 0.8 percent, amounting to 3.3 billion somoni.

The meeting participants also discussed a number of other draft laws that were submitted for consideration to the country’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament (Majlisi Oli).

The government reportedly adopted a decree on the plan of actions on implementation of the third stage of the program of government support for development of entrepreneurship in Tajikistan designed for 2012-2020 and the government plan on improvement of investment climate in energy sector of the country designed for 2018-2020.