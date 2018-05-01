Director General of State Unitary Enterprise (SUE) Nouri Khovar (until 2014, the enterprise had been named Zarya Vostoka), which is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Sughd province, has been replaced.

By order from the minister of industry and new technologies Parviz Jabborzoda, who had previously headed the New Technologies Department at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies (MoINT), has been appointed Director General of Nouri Khovar, replacing Ziyodullo Nosirov.

Ziyodullo Nosirov had served as Director General of Nouri Khovar since 2013.

Founded in 1968, Zarya Vostoka had been one of enterprises of the defense industry in the Soviet time. It was part of the complex of enterprises forming the Soviet nuclear industry. The plant used to manufacture raw uranium materials, propellants for rocket systems, adopted by the Strategic Missile Troops (RVSN) and other types of products for military use.

In 2014, the enterprise was renamed Nouri Khovar.

Today, Nouri Khovar is one of the largest industrial enterprises in Sughd province, producing consumer and industrial goods.