The Sughd administration has allocated funds to provide extraordinary grants to local veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945s on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

101 war veterans living in the Sughd province will receive 1,500 somoni each. The spouses of the servicemen who died in that war and home front toilers will receive 1,200 somoni each, according to the Sughd regional administration.

The deputy head of the Sughd Council of Veterans of War and Labor, Shavkat Aliyev, says that currently 101 veterans of war, 467 home front toilers and four spouses of the servicemen who died in that war are now living in the Sughd province.

“Two of war veterans – Oston Saidov from the Ayni district and Mahmoudali Boboyev from the Asht district – are 100 years old,” Aliyev noted.

Recall, according data from the Republican Council of Veterans of War and Labor made available on April 19, only 345 Tajik veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 are estimated to be still alive. Over the past year, their number has decreased by 98 people.

The oldest of the Tajik veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 was Dodarjon Umarov, who lived in Khatlon’s Vakhsh district. He died at the end of last year aged 117.

Some 300,000 residents of Tajikistan took part in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and some 100,000 of them died in battle.

54 of residents of Tajikistan were given the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Besides, 15 other Tajikistan’s residents were Full Holders of the Order of Glory.

Victory Day marks the end of World War II in Europe, specifically the capitulation of Nazi forces to the Allies (the United Kingdom, Soviet Union, France, the United States and other principal Allied nations) on May 8, 1945.

In Russia and other countries of former Soviet Union, the day of Victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated on May 9, because when the German Instrument of Surrender actually entered into force (May 8, 1945 at 23:01 CET), it was already May 9 by Moscow time. Post-Soviet countries have continued the tradition.