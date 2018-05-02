Tajikistan and Slovakia intend to extend legal foundation of their bilateral relations. Both sides are interested in signing agreements on cooperation in various directions.

Issues related to further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Slovakia were discussed here today at a meeting of Mr. Abdujabbor Azizi, First Deputy Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) and Mr. Jan Bory, Ambassador of Slovakia to Tajikistan.

In the course of the talks, Azizi and Bory underlined the necessity of elaborating cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, energy, agriculture, investment, science, education, tourism, etc.

Every year, Slovakia allocates a post-graduate quota to Tajikistan.

According to the data of the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, a two-way trade between Tajikistan and Slovakia last year valued at 260.8 million U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, over the first three months of this year, the two-way trade between the two countries has valued at only 32 million U.S. dollars. The whole volume has included Tajikistan’s imports from Slovakia.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Slovak Republic were established on February 4, 1993.

On November 4, 2016, during the working visit to Tajikistan, the official delegation of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic accompanied by a group of Slovak entrepreneurs visited Tajikistan. Slovak entrepreneurs took part in a Tajikistan-Slovakia business to discuss the possibility of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the establishment of direct contacts between the Tajik and Slovak entrepreneurs and investors and the implementation of joint cooperation projects.