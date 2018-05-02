The number of Tajiks who received Russian citizenship has reportedly tripled over the past five years.

Citing Russian Interior Ministry, RT news agency reported today that the number of people getting Russian passport has nearly tripled over the past five years.

The number of Ukrainians getting Russian passport has reportedly increased seven times – from 12,803 people in 2012 to 85,119 people in 2017.

Over the report period, the number of Kazakh nationals reeving Russian citizens has reportedly increased from 14,718 to 40,718 (nearly three-fold increase).

The number of Tajik nationals getting Russian passport has reportedly increased also nearly three times – from 9,773 people in 2012 to 29,039 people in 2017.

The number of Armenians getting Russian passport over the same five-year-period has increased from 13,176 people to 25,144 people.

The number of Uzbeks getting Russian passport reportedly increased from 13,409 in 2012 to 23,334 in 2017, according to RT.

Over the first three months of this year, 61,189 foreigners have got Russian passport, which is 2,327 people more than in the same period last year.