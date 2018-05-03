Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov today met here with Mr. Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who arrived in Dushanbe to participate in the High-level International Conference on “Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism.”

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed state and prospects of further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the OSCE in accordance with the new mandate of the Organization in Tajikistan.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interest.

Under the new mandate, which came into force on July 1, 2017, the cooperation between the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe and the Government of Tajikistan continues on a broad range of issues. These include areas such as border management, police reform, environmental education, good governance, rule of law and gender.