On Thursday May 3, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov met here with Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, on the sidelines of the High-level International Conference on “Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism,” according to the Tajik information department.

In the course of the talks, Aslov and Voronkov reportedly discussed cooperation between Tajikistan and UN Office of Counter-Terrorism as well as prospects of expansion of multilateral cooperation in addressing challenges and threats to international security.

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism was established through the adoption of General Assembly resolution 71/291 on June 15, 2017. Mr. Vladimir Voronkov was appointed as Under-Secretary-General of the Office on 21 June 2017. He provides strategic leadership to United Nations counter-terrorism efforts, participate in the decision-making process of the United Nations and ensure that the cross-cutting origins and impact of terrorism are reflected in the work of the United Nations.

The Office of Counter-Terrorism has five main functions: 1) provide leadership on the General Assembly counter-terrorism mandates entrusted to the Secretary-General from across the United Nations system; 2) enhance coordination and coherence across the 38 Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force entities to ensure the balanced implementation of the four pillars of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy; 3) strengthen the delivery of United Nations counter-terrorism capacity-building assistance to Member States; 4) improve visibility, advocacy and resource mobilization for United Nations counter-terrorism efforts; and 5) ensure that due priority is given to counterterrorism across the United Nations system and that the important work on preventing violent extremism is firmly rooted in the Strategy.

The Office aims to have a close relationship with Security Council bodies and Member States, strengthening existing and developing new partnerships through regular travel and attendance at counter-terrorism-related meetings.