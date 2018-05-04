An international conference entitled “Freedom of Speech: Opportunities and Perspectives in the Region” took place in Dushanbe on May 3.

Dedicated to the World Press Day, the event brought together journalists from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

Some 150 Tajik and international journalists and high-ranking representatives of the government and the parliament participated in the conference that was jointly organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe and the Tajik Media Council.

According to the OSCE Programme office, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States of America on South and Central Asian Affairs Henry Ensher was also among the participants of the conference.

Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Ambassador Tuula Yrjölä, said: “There is always room to improve the freedom of access to information and freedom of speech and media, everywhere around the world. Here in Tajikistan, the OSCE Programme Office is always ready to support both the government and civil society in the further development of these fundamental human rights.”

Masrour Abdullozoda, Adviser at the Office of the President’s Assistant for Social Development and Public Relations, said: “We seek co-operation and mutual understanding with all segments of civil society.”

The conference participants focused on issues of freedom of speech in the context of current legislation in the countries of Central Asia and discussed a code of conduct for online media.

They also discussed the development of the Internet and its influence on modern journalism.

During the conference, the Tajik Media Council announced the winners of the Etimod/Trust Award for journalists, which honors best compliance with the Code of Conduct of Journalists of Tajikistan.

Ms. Shahlo Akobirova, the chairperson of the Media Council said they have received many applications this year and “nine candidates have passed onto the second round.”

Columnist of Ozodagon news agency, Nourali Davlat received the majority of votes and was awarded a special diploma and prize money.

The conference was funded with the financial support of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Article 19, Internews Europe, Public Union “Khoma”, Open Society Institute - Assistance Foundation in Tajikistan and the embassies of the United Kingdom and the United States of America in Tajikistan.

This year, is the 25th celebration of World Press Freedom Day. The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day or just World Press Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in Windhoek in 1991.

This year’s global theme is ‘Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law’, and will cover issues of media and the transparency of the political process, the independence and media literacy of the judicial system, and the accountability of state institutions towards the public. The Day will also examine contemporary challenges of ensuring press freedom online.