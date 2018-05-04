In a statement delivered at the High-level International Conference on “Countering Terrorism and Preventing Violent Extremism” in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomai Rahmon yesterday expressed concern that the terrorists and extremists misuse the sacred Islam to disseminate their Islamophobic ideas and promote hatred of Muslims. This way of discrediting Islam with more than 1.5 billion followers throughout the world decently contributing to the development of civilized world, may cause dangerous aftermath, Tajik leader noted.

He expressed confidence that the conference would make it possible to comprehensively discuss the issues related to countering terrorism and develop and implement joint and coordinated initiatives and recommendations.

Currently, millions of people throughout the world have been subject to risks and threats of wars and conflicts, terrorism and extremism have turned into an unprecedented global threat causing tragic and long-term public, political, and moral consequences, Rahmon said, noting that more than 100 countries of the world have become the target of devastating terrorist attacks in recent years.

“In Afghanistan alone, last year the aftermath of terrorist attacks damaged more than 10 000 peaceful people and killed more than 4 000 others. Sadly, 32% of fatalities and 53% of wounded people were women and children. It is obvious that in such a situation, countries of the world cannot succeed in countering the growing peace and security threats and challenges, and ensure peace and stability individually. Therefore, given the existing reality, we need to acknowledge the enhancement of regional and global cooperation and partnership for ensuring inclusive stability and security by undertaking joint initiatives on countering terrorism and extremism and elimination of political military and financial support factors, as a practical tool for release from this dangerous phenomenon,” Tajik leader noted.

The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its antiterrorist conventions, the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly resolutions should be the base of our joint counteraction to terrorism and extremism, Rahmon said.

He further noted that Tajikistan was the national partner of all countries of the world and international and regional organizations in countering terrorism, extremism and radicalization and other threats and challenges of the time being, like illicit drugs and arm trafficking, organized transnational crimes and cybercrime.

“In my opinion, the double standards policy is not acceptable for effective countering terrorism and violent extremism and radicalization at all. In contrary, such a positioning leads to further geographic expansion of the unpredictable ways and forms of these dangerous threats, because terrorism and extremism neither acknowledge border nor they do state,” Tajik president said, noting that the terrorist and extremist groups unite with radicalized religious and nationalist organizations and other criminal bodies and commit violence, murders, religious, race-based conflicts and even conflict of civilizations in various parts of the world.

“With this regard, I have emphasized many times and I would like to reiterate that terrorism has no nationality or religion.”