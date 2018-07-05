Traffic through the “Khatlon Tunnel (former Chormaghzak Tunnel), a highway tunnel located on the Dushanbe-Vahdat-Kulob-Khorog highway, has been suspended for a month in connection the repair works, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

An official source at a MoT says the repair-and-renewal operations have been launched after soil has subsided in some parts of the tunnel following the quakes that hit the area last month.

“The repair-and-renewal operations are being carried out by specialists of China Road Company, which has built the “Khatlon” Tunnel,” the source said, noting that the repair-and-renewal operations are expected to be completed in early August.

Currently, vehicles are moving to Kulob and Khorog via the Chormaghzak Pass, under which the tunnel was built four years ago.