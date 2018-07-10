School students from Tajikistan have won 16 medals (2 golden, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals) at the International Mathematics Competition dubbed as Bulgaria International Mathematics Competition (BIMC) 2018 that was hosted by the Municipality of Burgas, Bulgaria from July 1 to July 6,

The Tajik contestants, who won the medals at BIMC 2018 are students at the Tajik-Russian "Hotam & PB" Lyceum, Dushanbe-based Presidential Lyceum, International Presidential School, Dushanbe-based High School # 1, Dushanbe-based Lyceum # 1 and the Dushanbe Talented Children Training Center.

The awarding ceremony for the best participants and teams took place in the morning of July 5, after which the BIMC 2018 was official closed.

According to the BIMC 2018 official website, the competitors from China, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Thailand, Tajikistan, Vietnam and the Philippines won the most honors at the BIMC 2018 International Mathematics Competition. Besides golden, silver and bronze medals, representatives of these countries also won team champion’s awards.

The prizes were reportedly awarded to the best competitors in both individual and team competitions in the different age groups. 612 school students from 30 countries participated in the competition – 167 teams in total, including 19 from Bulgaria.