The Geo-Innovation Center of the State Committee for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadaster of Uzbekistan and Chinese developers, as well as producers of drones Shenzhen Micro Multi Copter and B-Shark Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation to develop unmanned technologies in Uzbekistan.

Gazeta.uz reported on July 5 that the document was signed during the visit of the employees of the Geo Innovation Center to Shenzhen.

Both companies reportedly intend to localize the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Uzbekistan. The purpose of the MoU is to assist in developing unmanned technologies, as well as research, development, production, operation and maintenance of drones, ground control stations, ground facilities for maintenance and other technical means.

The parties will jointly develop their training programs, hold joint seminars and exchange specialists, information and experience.

BShark Holdings Ltd intends to supply the necessary production equipment and technology, train staff and organize a sales and marketing department, according to Gazeta.uz.