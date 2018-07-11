Tajikistan’s Rio Olympic champion Dilshod Nazarov won the gold medal at the 33rd Grande Prêmio Brasil Caixa, the only Latin American stop of the IAAF World Challenge and IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge, on July 8 with a throw of 75.18 meters, according to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Tajikistan.

Nazarov has fond memories of Brazil. Not only was it where the Tajikistani thrower earned his Olympic gold medal, he also competed in Brazil for four consecutive years between 2009 and 2012 and set a then PB of 79.28m in his second competition on Brazilian soil back in 2009.

Moldavian athlete Sergei Marshiyev finished second (74.51 meters) in Brazil and Belarusian athlete Pavel Bareisha finished third (73.28 meters).

It is the second medal of Dilshod Nazarov this year. Recall, he grabbed bronze medal, finishing third at the IAAF Hammer Throw Challenge in Chorzow, Poland last month with a throw of 78.18 meters.

Dilshod Nazarov (born May 2, 1982) is a Tajikistani track and field athlete who specializes in the hammer throw. He has represented Tajikistan at the Olympic Games on four occasions (in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016), winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro (2016), the first gold medal for Tajikistan in the history of the Olympic Games.

He has competed seven times at the World Championships in Athletics (2005 to 2017), but has been most successful at regional competitions: he won medals at four consecutive Asian Athletics Championships and was the hammer champion at the Asian Games in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He won his first global medal (a silver) in 2010 at the IAAF Continental Cup. His personal best for the event is 80.71 meters, set in 2013.