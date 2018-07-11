President Emomali Rahmon has sent a message of condolences to Emperor Akihito of Japan over the deadly and devastating floods in Japan.

Rahmon noted in his message of condolences that he was shocked to learn about the deadly floods that caused heavy casualties and loss of property.

On behalf of the Tajik people and on his own behalf, Tajik leader offered deepest condolences to Emperor Akihito and asked to convey his condolences to families and relatives of the victims

Recall, successive heavy downpours in early July in southwestern Japan resulted in widespread, devastating floods and mudflows. On July 3, 2018, Typhoon Prapiroon brought heavy rains and winds to southwestern Japan. Over the following days, southerly flow from the typhoon brought increased moisture which subsequently interacted with a seasonal stationary front. Deadly floods began on July 5, primarily in Kansai region which was struck by a deadly earthquake three weeks prior. Heavy rains later spread to large swaths of the country, extending as far west as Okinawa Prefecture.

As of July 10, 156 people were killed; several others were declared missing. More than 8 million people were advised or urged to evacuate across 23 prefectures. Approximately 54,000 members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, police and firefighters have been searching for the people trapped or injured in landslides and flooding triggered by the heavy rain, while the Japanese government has set up a liaison unit at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office to gather information.