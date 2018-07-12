Local woman, Sitora Rahimova, has been detained for drunk driving, according to the press center of the Dushanbe Police Directorate.

In all, six persons were detained in Dushanbe for the period from July 1 to July 8 for drunk driving, the Dushanbe Police Directorate press center.

Among them is one woman – resident of Dushanbe Sitora Rahimova (Chevrolet Lacetti, number plate 47 29 TT 01).

The Dushanbe Police Directorate notes that detention of woman for drunk driving was registered in their reports for the first time.