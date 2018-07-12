Heads of ministries and agencies of Tajikistan will give news conferences on the results of the work carried out over the first half of this year beginning on July 16. The ministerial news conferences will last until August 3.

On July 16, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan will give news conferences, a source at President’s Executive Office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon in March 2005 signed a decree obligating ministers, department heads, and local officials to give quarterly news conferences.

But by president’s decree issued in September 2011 ministers, department heads, and local authorities now give news conferences twice a year – in January and July.

The decree also notes that in case of necessity, ministers and department heads may give news conferences several times a month.