Prime Minister Qahor Rasoulzoda heading Tajik government delegation is currently on a working visit to Uzbekistan.

Uzbek media reports say the purpose of the visit is for the Tajik delegation to discuss with Uzbek counterparts issues related to bilateral relations between the countries, above all the process of preparations for the forthcoming Uzbek-Tajik summit.

Members of the delegations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reportedly include heads of ministries and departments as well as leading economic agencies.

A source in the Tajik government says Prime Minister Qahor Rasoulzoda is holding meeting today with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov in the Uzbek city of Ferghana to discuss cooperation.

According to him, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is expected to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan in the second half of August this year.

Recall, a state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan that too place in early March this year resulted in signing of twenty-seven documents, including an agreement on border delimitation and simplified border crossing.

Relations between the countries have become warmer after Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in Uzbekistan in 2016. Mirziyoyev has said that improving ties with Central Asian nations is a major priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.