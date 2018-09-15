Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali will hear a report on the readiness of the capital for the winter at the session of the city majlis of people's deputies.

Rustam Emomali convened the next, sixteenth session of the city majlis of people's deputies of the fifth convocation on September 24, the press service of the administration of the chairman of Dushanbe reports.

At the session will hear the report of the First Deputy Mayor of Dushanbe Mahmadsaid Zuvaidzoda, the heads of the metropolitan areas on the preparation of the city for the upcoming autumn-winter period.

Vice-Mayor of Dushanbe Mavsuma Muini will report on the development of tourism in the city.

Rustam Emomali instructed all metropolitan deputies from September 14 to 22 to meet with their constituents and study their opinion on the problems of the city.